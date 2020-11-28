Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $146.65 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Status has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $146.65 million and $21.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

