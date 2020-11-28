Steem Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $66.86 million and $1.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,343.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.01568723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00104549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00357985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,019,524 coins and its circulating supply is 390,045,430 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.

