Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €97.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.93 ($90.50).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €75.00 ($88.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.56 and its 200-day moving average is €64.45. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €79.20 ($93.18).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.