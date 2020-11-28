Substratum Price Tops $0.0015 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $563,353.45 and $809.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

