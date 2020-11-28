Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMU.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.