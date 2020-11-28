Summit X LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 4,042.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.81. 1,698,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,034. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.