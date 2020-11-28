Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 2,425 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 325,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,235. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

