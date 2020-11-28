Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.06% of CIT Group worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CIT Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CIT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

