Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.