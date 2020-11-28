Summit X LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

