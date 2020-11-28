Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after buying an additional 167,559 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.