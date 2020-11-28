Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

