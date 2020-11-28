Summit X LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. 1,429,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

