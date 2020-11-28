Summit X LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. 919,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

