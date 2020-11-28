Summit X LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 343,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,476. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

