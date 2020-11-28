Summit X LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,927. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.