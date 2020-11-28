Summit X LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE:D traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.00, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

