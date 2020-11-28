Summit X LLC Invests $277,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.41. 1,248,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

