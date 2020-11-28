Summit X LLC Invests $389,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 4,367,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

