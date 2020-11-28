Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,817. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

