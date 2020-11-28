Summit X LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 289,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,195. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

