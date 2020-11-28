Summit X LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,878,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

