Summit X LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.18. 1,742,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $188.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

