Summit X LLC Purchases 2,688 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,651. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

