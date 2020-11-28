Summit X LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $295.31. The company had a trading volume of 437,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $298.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

