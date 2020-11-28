Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $390,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,189,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. 2,988,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

