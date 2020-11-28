Summit X LLC Purchases New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

EBAY stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

