Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 179,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

