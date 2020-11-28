Summit X LLC Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 66,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.11. 756,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $154.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

