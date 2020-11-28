Summit X LLC Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,766. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $143.50. 905,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.