Summit X LLC Takes $170,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.