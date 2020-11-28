Summit X LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

