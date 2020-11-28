SUN (SUN) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. SUN has a market cap of $45.17 million and $50.89 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00056895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00955341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00219819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00173898 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,581,173 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

