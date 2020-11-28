Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Suretly has a market cap of $92,501.99 and $2,818.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

