Sushi Price Up 200.2% Over Last Day (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00960830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00279299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00482809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00173569 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

