SVB Leerink Trims Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $176,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $1,465,887. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after acquiring an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 622,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.