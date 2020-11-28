Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.66. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

