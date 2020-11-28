Syscoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $57.41 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00411920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 600,793,782 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.