Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,484 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

