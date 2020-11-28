Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $115.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $1,819,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,849 shares of company stock worth $16,648,585. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 329,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

