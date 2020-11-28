Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$21.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$20.87 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

