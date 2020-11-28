TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 465.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,006 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 673,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,478,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 430,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

