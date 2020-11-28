Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $18.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.40.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

