Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $19.06 billion and approximately $57.92 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00959384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00219368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00101996 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 19,433,536,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,038,287,105 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

