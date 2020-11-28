The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,576. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

