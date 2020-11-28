The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of BNS opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 228,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 96,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after buying an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

