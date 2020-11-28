The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Boeing by 282.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

BA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.50. 9,970,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,411,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

