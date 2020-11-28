The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $504,079,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. 9,970,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,411,963. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $368.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

