The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,191,793. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.