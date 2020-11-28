The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.94. 631,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,536,304 shares of company stock worth $613,552,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

